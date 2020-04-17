April is Parkinson’s Awareness and Parkinson’s Connection of Central New Mexico wants to educate you

Parkinson’s Connection of Central New Mexico is a new nonprofit in the state. They provide information to the community for people who either have Parkinson’s, or who are caregivers for someone with Parkinson’s. With April being Parkinson’s Awareness Month, we sat down with Patty Ruybal, a board member of Parkinson Connection of Central New Mexico, to discuss who they are, what they do, and how the community can help them out.

The Parkinson’s Connection is a 501(c)3 organization serving the Central New Mexico counties of Bernalillo, Sandoval, Valencia, and Torrance. Their mission is to build a community of wellness and hope by connecting people and resources. They have support group meetings on the Westside / Rio Rancho. They hold fundraisers to help people with scholarships for exercise and learning programs, which they might not otherwise attend. They also supply information to the newly diagnosed or early/ young onset. They also hold monthly meet and greets but are currently providing group online meetings via Zoom.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month and The Parkinson’s Connection is seeking donations from the community due to COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, they had to cancel their fundraisers that were scheduled for April. We are all going through so much now but people with Parkinson’s experience depression and major cognitive issues and they want to let them know they are here to help. You can donate by going to their website and click on the donate button.

