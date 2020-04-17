Coffee, muffin, and spa treatments. Support Local Spotlight highlights more business options during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

Little Bear Coffee Co now has an online store. You can also pick up their coffee by calling their Uptown or Nob Hill location. They’re open daily from 7 AM -6 PM, with curbside available, as well as pick up from their walk-up pick up window at their Nob Hill location. Gift cards are available for purchase for a future use.

They are still operating and offering pickup or drive-thru orders only. You can also have their food delivered to you through GrubHub. Catering is still available, but only for first responders. Don’t forget their gift cards so you can purchase now and eat at a later date! Just go to their website for more information.

A baking company in Albuquerque, NM specializing in delicious gluten free and gluten free/vegan pastries and bakery items. You can still order some of their delicious treats through their Facebook page.

During these stressful times, Betty’s Bath & Day Spa wants to provide you that at-home spa experience. You can purchase their branded spa products through their website. They are also offering gift certificates to use later when they do reopen.

Like this: Like Loading...