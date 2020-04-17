Mark Serafin Paint can help you improve your quarantine space

Mark Serafin is an artist that specializes in epoxy flooring, decorative concrete, acid staining, canvased artwork, and custom painting. The good news is Mark is still open for business and with everyone staying home, now is the perfect time to create that perfect backyard oasis you’ve always wanted. We spoke with Mark via Skype about all his expertise and how he can help you improve your quarantine space.

Albuquerque’s most premier and innovative decorative flooring company! At Mark Serafin Painting, they specialize in epoxy flooring, decorative concrete, overlays, reflector flooring, and acid staining and have completed several projects in New Mexico. Whether you are looking for one color or a few, a faux effect, broadcast, company logos, or special design, they strive to be the best.

In addition to regular painting, Mark Serafin Painting specializes in custom interior painting; which includes stenciling, faux finishes, murals, cabinets, striping, etc. If you have a vision for your home or business, they can paint it. They have painted sports logos, stripes, diamond patterns, dots, just to name a few. It adds sophistication and life to your living or business area.

