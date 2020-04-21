Add a bit of magic to your mornings with Chef Shawn Bucher

Getting creative with the most important meal of the day. There are probably many of you who have been doing a lot of cooking lately, as we continue to do our part to stop the spread of coronavirus by staying home. We spoke with Chef Shawn Bucher, via Skype, about how you can take normal pancakes and add some pizazz in the process.

Unicorn pancakes

Blender pancakes

2 C milk

2 TB vinegar

2 eggs

1 tsp baking soda

½ C sugar

4 tsp baking powder

½ C oil

2 C flour

1 tsp salt

Mix in blender with a hand mixer. Make pancakes as normal.

Buttermilk Syrup

½ C butter

1 C sugar

½ C buttermilk

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla

Melt butter, sugar, and buttermilk in saucepan. Add soda and vanilla when blended.

To make the pancakes made for a unicorn, you can add different colors to the pancake batter using food coloring. You can also buy some edible glitter to give that little extra sparkle.

Chef Shawn has worked in almost every segment of the foodservice industry. He holds business degrees and certificates in Culinary Arts, Business, Hospitality & Tourism Management, Accounting, and Professional Sales. He is a Certified Executive Chef (CEC) and a Certified Culinary Educator (CCE) through The American Culinary Federation. A Certified Culinary Professional (CCP) through the International Association of Culinary Professionals. A Certified Dietary Manager (CDM) and Certified Food Protection Professional (CFPP) through the Association of Nutrition and Foodservice Professionals.

He is the author of The First Timer’s Cookbook and The First Timer’s Bakebook, and his latest, Food People Management. His work has been awarded and recognized nationwide. He is a regular contributor to numerous food service programs, publications and outlets. He currently hosts the popular Business Chef podcast.

Like this: Like Loading...