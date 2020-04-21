Giddens & Gatton Law discuss foreclosure in the time of COVID-19

We are living in uncertain times right now as our country continues to work its way through the coronavirus outbreak. Things are especially uncertain for small business owners who have been forced to close their doors for the foreseeable future. We spoke with Giddens & Gatton Law, via Skype, about what people can do to help themselves during and immediately following the Stay-at-Home order.

Giddens & Gatton Law, P.C. began in 1997 as a solo practice with an emphasis on bankruptcy. Their firm offers comprehensive legal services to clients throughout New Mexico and the Southwest in bankruptcy, bank collections, business law, litigation, construction law, foreclosures, and commercial real estate transactions. To protect your safety in response to the threats of COVD-19, Giddens & Gatton Law is offering their clients phone interviews or video conferencing. You can call their office at (505) 273-3720 to discuss your options.

