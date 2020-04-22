The Gathering of Nations is holding a virtual experience

The Gathering of Nations is the largest powwow in North America and is held annually right here in the Duke City at Expo New Mexico. Due to the coronavirus health crisis, the Gathering of Nations has been canceled this year, something that is surreal and hard to believe. We spoke with Cheyenne Kippenberger, Miss Indian World, via Skype, about what all this has been like and what we can expect in the future.

While the Gathering of Nations has been canceled, they are still holding a virtual experience on April 24th & 25th. The Experience will feature streaming video of the 2019 Gathering of Nations on two channels. One channel will feature an enhanced replay of last year’s powwow, and the other is the replay of Stage 49 musical performances and bands. The Virtual Experience will take place in real-time as if the event was taking place live. Additionally, the virtual experience will offer interactive components such as the Indan Trader’s Market in an online shopping setting where viewers will be able to connect with vendors directly. Official Gathering of Nations merchandise will be available online. Viewers will also have the opportunity to make donations to other non-profits which are established to assist Native Americans during this pandemic. Just go to www.gatheringofnations.com or www.powwows.com to participate.

