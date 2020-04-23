Betty Bulldog is here to deliver during COVID-19

She is one little dog making a big difference. You all remember Travelin’ Jack and all the good he did for New Mexico. Well, his predecessor, Betty Bulldog, is continuing that legacy. COVID-19’s outbreak spawned the initiative Betty Bulldog Delivers. We spoke with Jill Lane, delivery driver & chauffeur to Betty Bulldog, about this initiative, how it got started, and all the good that is coming from it so far.

Betty Bulldog Delivers is just a tiny example of good things happening during this challenging time. Many folks everywhere are doing great little things to help in various ways. This is just their little give-back project.

Betty Bulldog Delivers!

Betty Bulldog Trifecta Meal Deal – Food! Fun! Furry Love!

FOOD:

Purchase a Family Pack Meal from Church Street Cafe-$38 Meal Box good for 4-6 people!

Your choice of enchiladas, tacos, tamales or combo. Includes beans, a side dish, sopapillas and salsa.

Betty Bulldog Delivers to you FREE of charge. (Delivery area includes ABQ, Rio Rancho, East Mountains) Delivery times (Lunch 11a-1p. Dinner 5-7) This ultimate Meal Pack is sure to take care of your NM Chile & Food craving!

FUN:

For the kids….each Delivery includes FREE one children’s Activity Book by Enchantment Lane Publication NEW MEXICO A to Z per family and a free Kids NM Passport PER CHILD. ($10 value). During this Self-Isolation time, it’s sure to keep the kids busy at home and educational too!

FURRY LOVE:

Betty Bulldog is including her Betty Bulldog collectible card. ( 1st in the series) And for you generous types out there….IF you choose to TIP Betty Bulldog for free delivery and all the goodies, Betty is donating 100% of that tip to Sunflower Sanctuary Animal Rescue.

At the end of the day this program is a small temporary support to a local restaurant in need during this business financial crises. The animal welfare group recipients are also appreciative of the extra bit of support. While their normal fundraising has been temporarily halted, their animal needs continue every single day.

After three weeks of running this program, over $800 has been raised for 3 receiving animal groups – Sunflower Sanctuary Animal Rescue (East mountains), Lap Dog Rescue of NM and Watermelon Mountain Ranch of Rio Rancho.

“The overwhelmingly positive reception we’ve received on every single delivery made is a huge gift to Betty and me. It is clear to me that our locals are good and generous and so happy to lend a hand to support our local businesses in a time of special need. We are indeed a community of good people,” Jill Lane adds.

Event Details

Dates: Wednesday, April 22 and Wednesday, April 29 or longer until restaurants are allowed to resume in-restaurant dining.

Delivery times: 11am-1pm Wednesdays, for lunch

5-7pm Wednesdays for dinner.

Call: 247-8522 between 11 am-7 pm to place order. Ask for BETTY BULLDOG DELIVERS Special.

