Rhinestone Rambler highlights local fashion & beauty brands still open during COVID-19

With thousands of businesses being forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, many are now trying to adjust to this new normal. Taking their business online is what so many are doing right now. We spoke with Ashley Wagner of Rhinestone Rambler, via Skype, who showcased some local fashion and beauty brands that are still open for business via their online store and social media.
Orenda Tribe
Orenda Tribe is made up of a community of hands working together to craft each unique piece and carry the stories of another time to you. A small team of artists and makers in Southern California and indigenous artists who live on the Navajo reservation, they are lovers of old things, inspired by the energy of vintage textiles. With each Orenda Tribe garment they creatively approach the upcycling process to repurpose for the future. You can shop their online store or find them on Instagram.
This is how we do it🎶🌈 . Daily color meditations. Healing colors that are helping me process this transitional time. I’m working at the back of the studio daily under the big New Mexico skies, just creating what’s in my heart. Sending much love to the world, to the earth, to the sky today. ❤️🦋💫 and celebrating 30 days to be able to share this time with my daughter and her beau. It’s been hard, but having their smiles daily makes everything OK🙂🙃
JAD Custom Engraving
JAD Jewelry produces handmade, heirloom quality jewelry that is hand engraved in a traditional western, bright-cut style, and has the artist maker’s mark on each piece. You can shop their online store or find them on social media.
Y’all don’t forget about our beautiful turquoise and white buffalo rings! Various sizes and prices are all on the website and are also 25% off using the Rona25 discount code when you check out! Please don’t forget to add this! If your having trouble or have questions please send us a DM 😎 Talk about a wonderful Mother’s Day gift here they are. All solid sterling silver and hand engraved. All authentic turquoise and white buffalo stones.
Expressions Southwest
They sell the coolest, finest, most awesome Native American and southwest design jewelry on the planet, direct from Santa Fe. You can find them on Instagram.
Hey people I wanted this for wild horse Wednesday but it’s Friday 😊who can keep track of the days anymore 🤔Anyhow I’m super excited to show you this wild horse set I have !! 🏇🏇 so the first piece is the pendant it’s sterling silver 2 3/4 inches long and a 15mm bale it’s beautiful work from Nila Johnson $280 ⭐️ next is the ring it’s also by Nila Johnson it’s sterling silver and size 5.5-6 and is adjustable it’s 2×1 1/8 $210⭐️the buckle is also sterling silver and is 3×2 1/2 by Alice Sanders $575 🌞these can be purchased separately or as a set at a discount $995💥 These are all 💯 % Native American made! Free standard shipping in the USA 🇺🇸 #nativeamericanmade #navajomade #southwesternstyle #southwesternjewelry #wildhorsejewelry #santafestyle #cowgirlchic #cowgirlstyle #womenswesternfashion #bohowestern #westernfashion #jewelryaddict #hippiecowgirl
Danny Hart Designs
Danny Hart Designs is a one-man design studio out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, specializing in thoughtfully designed, handmade wooden accessories for men, women, and home. Danny draws inspiration from the colorful landscape of New Mexico and consolidates them into contemporary lifestyle accessories. You can shop their online store and find them on social media.
Dryland Wilds
Dryland Wilds makes desert perfume from dryland plants in New Mexico. Using distillation, enfleurage, and maceration, and tincturing we pull fragrance from the plants we harvest, blending these extracts with other botanicals (essentials oils, concretes + absolutes) to capture the desert’s real scents of place. You can shop online through their website or find them on social media.
