Rhinestone Rambler highlights local fashion & beauty brands still open during COVID-19

With thousands of businesses being forced to close their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, many are now trying to adjust to this new normal. Taking their business online is what so many are doing right now. We spoke with Ashley Wagner of Rhinestone Rambler, via Skype, who showcased some local fashion and beauty brands that are still open for business via their online store and social media.

Orenda Tribe is made up of a community of hands working together to craft each unique piece and carry the stories of another time to you. A small team of artists and makers in Southern California and indigenous artists who live on the Navajo reservation, they are lovers of old things, inspired by the energy of vintage textiles. With each Orenda Tribe garment they creatively approach the upcycling process to repurpose for the future. You can shop their online store or find them on Instagram.

JAD Jewelry produces handmade, heirloom quality jewelry that is hand engraved in a traditional western, bright-cut style, and has the artist maker’s mark on each piece. You can shop their online store or find them on social media.

They sell the coolest, finest, most awesome Native American and southwest design jewelry on the planet, direct from Santa Fe. You can find them on Instagram.

Danny Hart Designs is a one-man design studio out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, specializing in thoughtfully designed, handmade wooden accessories for men, women, and home. Danny draws inspiration from the colorful landscape of New Mexico and consolidates them into contemporary lifestyle accessories. You can shop their online store and find them on social media.

Dryland Wilds makes desert perfume from dryland plants in New Mexico. Using distillation, enfleurage, and maceration, and tincturing we pull fragrance from the plants we harvest, blending these extracts with other botanicals (essentials oils, concretes + absolutes) to capture the desert’s real scents of place. You can shop online through their website or find them on social media.

