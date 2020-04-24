Author Brian Alarid discusses new book ‘When People Pray’

With what’s going on in the world and in our state right now, many people are doing their part staying home. If you are looking for some new reading material, we might just have something for you. We spoke with Brian Alarid, author of the book WHEN PEOPLE PRAY: What happens with ordinary people pray to an extraordinary God?, via Skype, to get more insight into what this book covers and how you can get your hands on a free copy.

As Brian Alarid cried out on a hospital floor for his daughter’s life in May of 2016, he had no idea God was about to use him to ignite an international prayer movement. Today, America Prays has mobilized 24/7 prayer in 1,200 churches in 17 states while World Prays has mobilized 24/7 prayer in 10 nations, in addition to tens of thousands of believers, families, businesses, and ministries, all partnered together in 24/7 prayer for global spiritual awakening. But through it all, Brian has learned that while following God’s calling is the most fulfilling purpose there is, it is also the hardest battle. In truth, “Prayer is warfare.”

“Brian’s transparency and message in When People Pray will stir you in ways you’ve never been stirred before. You’ll want every person in your church to read this book.” Sam Chand, Leader Consultant and author of The Sequence to Success

Join Brian on a journey through the depths of despair to the mountain tops of prayer, where the hard and painful questions are asked, and be inspired to pray and encounter Jesus like never before.

This book wasn’t scheduled to release until June 19th, 2020, but in light of the current crisis, Brian Alarid and the team at Cedar Gate Publishing have decided to give away this book for free, now through May 1st. It will be available on ebook platforms and coming soon in print. Just head to their website for more information.

