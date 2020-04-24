Support Local Spotlight highlights more business options during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

They are currently open and offering delivery, carry-out, and curbside pickup. You can order through GrubHub. If you are a business or hospital and require a larger order, call 232-2808 for in-house delivery. Just go to their website for more information.

Crazy Fish serves contemporary Japanese cuisine and sushi in a fresh and casual atmosphere that surprises with elegant and unique tastes drawing on Asian and South American influences. They are offering to-go orders, curbside, and delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub, and Seamless, and offer gift cards for a future purchase. Just go to their website to view their full menu and for more information.

They are still open for take-out in Santa Fe & Albuquerque! You can order their menu through their website, and offer curbside pickup, or delivery through GrubHub. They are also selling beer and wine to bring home in Santa Fe. Due to alcohol regulations you must order by phone and come in to the restaurant to pick up alcohol. No curb-side pickup of beer. Just go to their website for more information.

Men and women clothing alterations and tailoring, but are now offering face masks in all different patterns and sizes. You can head to his Instagram and Facebook page for more details.

