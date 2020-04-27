Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer discusses what you need for a strong immune system to help fight COVID-19

During these uncertain times, it is important that we take care of our overall health more than ever and did you know that proper nutrition and activity can actually boost your immune system? We spoke with Wise and Well Healthcare Practitioner Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer about the importance of the immune system and ways the immune system can be strengthened during this fight against COVID-19.

One of the biggest weapons the body has to fight COVID-19 is the immune system. Here are some things you should do help boost your immune system:

Don’t smoke

Keep up a healthy diet

Exercise regularly

Maintain a healthy weight

Consume alcohol in moderation

Make sure to get enough sleep

Reduce as much stress and much as possible

Healthy foods that will help boost your immune system:

Foods that are rich in probiotics

Foods with high antioxidents

Foods that are high in Vitamin C

Foods that are high in Zinc

