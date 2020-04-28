Albuquerque based group Of Light & Shadow connects with people through music

Hearts on fire and better story-tellers. That is what the world needs right now. More honesty and authenticity, not less. Music has a way of connecting with people that other mediums simply cannot. Of Light and Shadow’s modest attempt to sing about love and loss is refreshing. With hints of spirituality and sincere themes, Of Light & Shadow has a story to tell. One that is genuine and hopeful.

Of Light & Shadow is an Albuquerque based group of artists who have created a unique and dynamic sound that is both simplistic and kinetic.

