Popejoy breaks down ‘EduHam at Home’

Explore the world with the hit Broadway musical Hamilton right from your home. The creators and producers of Hamilton launched EduHam at Home, a free digital program for students and their families to dive deep into all things Hamilton and America’s founding era together. We spoke with Terry Davis, Marketing Manager at Popejoy Presents, to find out how this all works.

EduHam at Home was created in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that forced school closures throughout the country. It is an extension of the Hamilton Education Program (EduHam), which has served more than 160,000 students across the country since 2016. Through EduHam, students study primary source documents from the Founding Era, learn how Lin-Manuel Miranda used such documents to create the musical Hamilton, and finally create their own original performance pieces based on the same material.

EduHam at Home provides a family version of EduHam that can be accomplished outside of a school setting. It will continue to be available through August 2020.

What should you expect from this free program?

A personal welcome video from Lin-Manuel Miranda greeting participants, as well as tips and guidance from EduHam teachers to help students create their own work

Video highlights from past student performances for examples of what to try at home

A wealth of free materials for participants and their families to explore and enjoy, including Videos clips from Hamilton and interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda, selected cast members, and Ron Chernow, whose biography of Alexander Hamilton inspired the musical A wide selection of primary sources centered on a diverse group of 45 People, 14 Events, and 24 Key Documents



EduHam at Home participants will be invited to submit their own Hamilton-inspired pieces (songs, raps, spoken-word poems, or scenes), and selected student performances will be shared on social media and this website.

If you have any questions, please email eduhamhome@gilderlehrman.org.

Hamilton is still scheduled to come to Popejoy in 2021. The hit play will be in the Duke City from January 19 – Feb 7. You can head to their website for more information.

