Support Local Spotlight highlights delicious treat options

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

The world famous Lugana Burger is still here for you! In response to the public health emergency, all Laguna Burger locations will offer take out service only. Call ahead to any of the three locations and place your order to go. In addition, their 12th Street Restaurant offers curbside pickup as well as online ordering through their new app. Gift cards are also available for purchase.

While their restaurant is currently closed until further notice, you can still order for takeout, curbside, and delivery. Just head to their website for more information.

You can enjoy their fresh & full-flavored Thai cuisine by ordering online for curbside or delivery. You can head to their website to place your order and to find out more information.

They are still up and serving donuts and coffee 7 days a week. You can order online through their website for pickup up or through free delivery options. You can head to their website for more information or call them at (505) 207-1000.

Like this: Like Loading...