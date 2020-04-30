Glasheen, Valles & Inderman donates $100,000 to area food banks

During these uncertain times, it is crucial that we as a community are able to rely on each other in times of need. We spoke with Kevin Glasheen, Senior partner of Glasheen, Valles, & Inderman Injury Lawyer, about what their law firm is doing and why they chose to send donations to a variety of food banks.

Recently, Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers donated $100,000 to area food banks. That donation includes $20,000 donated to Roadrunner Food Bank with operations in both Albuquerque and Las Cruces, as well as $20,000 donated to benefit the Jemez Pueblo near Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Normally what we do is help out people injured at work or while driving,” said Kevin Glasheen, senior partner at Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers. “But this case, that the bigger need right now is the need for food.”

The area food banks are always in need of donations, but now more so than ever.

In addition to the $40,000 donated to help New Mexicans, the law firm of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman also donated $20,000 to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank in El Paso, Texas; $20,000 to South Plains Food Bank in Lubbock, Texas; and $20,000 to West Texas Food Bank in Odessa, Texas.

“We have a history of success representing people who have been injured, and that has put us in a fortunate position to help out these food banks,” said Glasheen.

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman, LLP is a personal injury law firm that focuses on cases involving catastrophic injuries and death. For more than 30 years, their attorneys have built a tradition of advocacy in the courtroom and in the community.

