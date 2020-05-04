How Bright Path Labs is helping during COVID-19

Bright Path Labs manufactures pharmaceutical products using its proprietary technology. Right now, they are currently working with three companies to manufacture their COVID-19 related medicines.

Quality of Medicine FDA Emerging Technology Program Domestic Production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Bright Path Laboratories (BPL) is dedicated to delivering high-quality, domestically produced active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). BPL brings these high demand products to the US market by applying an integrated, streamlined, and intensified approach to reduce costs and accelerate timelines in drug development and manufacturing by using its expertise and proprietary continuous flow reactor system. Bright Path Laboratory’s model will provide the world with access to a greater diversity of medicines, on-demand. Additionally, they are revolutionizing API synthesis and manufacturing through new reaction/reactor space applications, which allows them to keep up with new drug designs being developed daily.

How can Bright Path Labs help during COVID-19?

Roughly 80 percent of the basic components used in U.S. drugs, known as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), come from China and India. The COVID-19 crisis has quickly exposed significant gaps in the American drug supply.

Bright Path Labs (BPL) is positioned to immediately fill gaps in the drug supply chain in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; including the agile manufacturing of COVID-19 treatments or subsequently discovered vaccines and medicines to address future health challenges.

They have the physical and technical capacity for the agile research and development of advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing that is scalable, that helps them train a future workforce for research and is able to support Federal agencies to rapidly address drug shortages.

