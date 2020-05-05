Giving back during COVID-19

GivingTuesday, the groundbreaking global generosity movement, announced #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

Millions of people use ecommerce to support their favorite causes. Did you know there are plenty of ways to give back every time you sell unwanted items or shop on eBay?

Lifestyle and Consumer Expert Justine Santaniello will share the many ways both sellers and shoppers can support the fundraising efforts of organizations doing critical work at this unprecedented time.

