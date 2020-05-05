It’s Nursing Week and you can nominate a nurse for the Nursing Excellence Awards

The New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence is celebrating Nurses Week and the Year of the Nurse & Midwife by recognizing the amazing work of nurses in our state and announcing the 2020 Nursing Excellence Awards. In honor of the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, the World Health Organization has named 2020 the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. Florence Nightingale is the mother of modern nursing and organizations throughout the world, including the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence, which is honoring her legacy by recognizing the critical and life-changing work of nurses.

National Nurses Week – May 6-12

Nurses Week in a national week dedicated to honoring nurses, beginning on May 6 and ending on Florence Nightingale’s birthday on May 12. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing first-hand the vital role nurses play in our healthcare system and in our communities. Nurses are working tirelessly on the frontlines of this public health crisis.

Nursing Excellence Awards

For the past 16 years, the New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence has recognized nurses throughout New Mexico for their outstanding work through the Nursing Excellence Awards. They believe that this year, more than ever, it is of the utmost importance to honor nurses for their dedication to our communities’ wellbeing and so nurses that we support them.

While they have over 20 award categories, there is the “Touch a Life” category, which is the category for patients and anyone in the community who has been impacted by a nurse’s work. This special category has no nomination fee and is open to community members.

They know that, given the current public health crisis, the work of nurses is proving to be more important than ever and they hope that the community will show their support for this work by nominating a nurse for a “Touch a Life” award, or for any of our other Nursing Excellence Awards categories.

You can nominate a nurse for a “Touch a Life” award at NMNursingExcellence.org

