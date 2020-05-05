Taco Cabana has new summer items and still offers curbside and delivery options

Support local while indulging some mouth-watering authentic Mexican cuisine. Like all of us, Taco Cabana has had to adjust their everyday routine in order to adhere to the Governor’s Stay-at-Home order and social distancing guidelines, but that does not stop them from serving the community with delicious Mexican food at an affordable price. We spoke with Ed Rodriguez, President of Taco Cabana, to find out more about what has changed for them during the coronavirus outbreak, and how they are managing during these uncertain times.

For those who are still craving some of their authentic Mexican food at an affordable cost, their drive-thru is still open! You can also order online for pickup and delivery with GrubHub and Selflane. They are offering no-contact delivery. When your food is delivered to your home, they’ll ring the doorbell and place the order near your door. Drivers will also always carry sanitizing products to always make sure they are providing a safe, clean service, not only for you but for them as well.

For the summer, they are coming out with their waters, which are cantaloupe and watermelon flavored. They will also be offering their grilled avocado for the summer! They’ll grill up half an avocado and you can stuff it with whatever you like – ground beef, chicken, breakfast items, whatever, and they’ll top it with chile con queso, served along with black beans or potatoes.

Taco Cabana ABQ first came to Albuquerque New Mexico in 1994. They are currently locally owned and operated. The owners believe in making everything from scratch and adapting to the environment. Traditionally, Taco Cabana ABQ served as Tex Mex cuisine which consisted of heavy spice, flavorful meats, and fresh salsas. They realized quickly they needed to incorporate a few more items to their menu: posole, Carne adovada, and green chile, green chile, green chile! Their blend of the two cuisines has been well received and they thank you Albuquerque for letting them experiment with tradition.

Taco Cabana ABQ believes in providing the best fast-casual dining experience. Every plate is individually prepped and made when ordered. Your time is valuable and your business is valuable to them.

Every item is made fresh; they pride ourselves on that. Their menu is extensive and the combinations are endless. Menudo, lengua, and barbacoa are some of the items for the hardcore foodies. For those more conservative food lovers, they have it all. You name it! They truly aim to make your experience with them an enjoyable one.

For all their loyal customers, Taco Cabana wants to thank you so much for your business, and if you are new to their restaurants, please stop by and let them know what you think.

