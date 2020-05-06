The New Mexico Lottery is still raising money for the Legislative Lottery Scholarship during COVID-19

Helping New Mexicans achieve their academic dreams. The New Mexico Lottery has raised more than $849 million for New Mexico education through Lottery ticket sales. Thanks to players, more than 128,000 New Mexicans have received a Legislative Lottery Scholarship. We spoke with Wendy Ahlm, Director of Advertising and Marketing, about the Legislative Lottery Scholarship, as well as to get helpful tips for those entering college.

May is graduation month, however, due to COVID-19, many ceremonies are canceled. Despite that, the New Mexico Lottery is still selling tickets and working hard to raise money for students. Kids are still going to go to college, and the New Mexico Lottery still wants to help those students by continuing to raise funds for the Legislative Lottery Scholarship.

The Legislative Lottery Scholarship has helped many students to pursue their college dreams. Here are some quick facts about the scholarship you probably didn’t know:

The Legislative Lottery Scholarship can be used at 25 public colleges, junior colleges, and universities and at 4 tribal colleges in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Lottery raises money for the scholarship and the Higher Education Department is in charge of getting those funds to the students. Since 1996, more than $840,000,000 has been awarded to students.

Every county in New Mexico has students and graduates who have received the Legislative Lottery Scholarship.

