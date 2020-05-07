MÁS Tapas y Vino has you covered for this Mother’s Day during COVID-19

Located in the historic Hotel Andaluz, MÁS Tapas y Vino is inspired by bold flavor, rich history, and an exuberance of Spanish cooking. We spoke with Chef Marc Quiñones about what they have been up to with the restaurant since the coronavirus pandemic started, as well as getting a peek of what they have coming up.

As of right now, MÁS Tapas y Vino’s menu is limited, but you can order for carry-out and have now partnered with Selflane and Doordash for deliveries. You can order online through their website for delivery, or give them a call at 505-923-9080 to order carry-out.

Mother’s Day is also right around the corner, and MÁS has you taken care of. They are offering a special carry-out menu, making it easy to treat your mom to something special. Call by 2 pm on Saturday to place your order for Sunday pickup.

