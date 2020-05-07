Paranormal Investigator Benjamin Radford discusses the recent UFO footage

He is the author of such books as Mysterious New Mexico, Bad Clowns, and Tracking the Chupacabra. With the recent release of UFO footage from the Navy, we had to talk to Paranormal Investigator Benjamin Radford about what he thinks was captured on that mysterious tape.

Benjamin Radford is an award-winning author, co-author, or editor of over twenty books and thousands of articles on a wide variety of topics including urban legends, the paranormal, critical thinking, and media literacy. He is also the co-founder and co-host of two podcasts, MonsterTalk (2009-2012, winner of the 2012 Parsec award) and Squaring the Strange (2017 to present).

Squaring the Strange brings evidence-based analysis and commentary to a wide variety of topics, ranging from the paranormal to the political. Investigating ghosts. Debunking conspiracies. Dodging chupacabras. If a claim seems strange, Ben and Pascual will try to square it with the facts. You can help support the podcast through their Patreon page, where you can also receive some great perks.

