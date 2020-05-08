The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is helping local, deserving students achieve their dreams

Contributing to a greater cause. For more than 30 years, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has taken pride in helping local, deserving students achieve their dreams. They have discovered over the years that most people are one connection away from realizing that dream, and this is why they go above and beyond to help students who deserve it most. We spoke with Jim Garcia, Vice President of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, about the importance of their education awards.

Thanks to all of their sponsors, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce was able to provide 64 scholarships this year, totaling to $86,500 to deserving students!

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country, and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-Owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being an historically Hispanic-focused association, they are inclusive and proud to consider ourselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque, but of the state of New Mexico.

