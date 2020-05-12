Create an easy cocktail at home with Boese Brothers Brewing Co.

With restaurants resigned to takeout only and bars closed, getting that evening cocktail isn’t as simple as asking the bartender. However, there are a lot of at-home cocktail recipes that you can make in your kitchen without needing that experienced bartender to make it for you. We spoke with George Boese, Owner & Operator of Boese Brothers Brewing Company in Albuquerque, about some fun cocktail ideas that you can try making on your own.

Buck-Style Cocktails

Ingredients:

Fresh-squeezed Lemon Juice (1oz)

Ginger Beer or Ginger Ale (5-6oz)

Burbon, Vodka, or Gin (2oz)

Lemon Wedge

Ice

Mix them all together and enjoy!

Brothers Sam and George Boese founded Boese Brothers Brewing in January of 2014, although the original idea dates back to a drunken conversation sometime in 2011. The concept was simple, create easy-drinking craft beers based on classic styles, while staying true to three core values: family, quality, and good times.

They are a family and veteran owned craft brewery located in the heart of Downtown Albuquerque with an additional brewpub in the Northeast Heights. They have a sister taproom with New Mexico Hard Cider in Santa Fe called Desert Dogs. They offer a selection of easy drinking classic beers and two to three seasonal offerings. Enjoy a pint downtown or a pint and fresh sandwich in the heights.

