Katie Bone discusses her appearance on ‘American Ninja Warrior Jr.’

As a nationally ranked rock climber from Albuquerque’s very own Stone Age Climbing Gym, Katie Bone is no stranger to hard work and competition, but she recently had the opportunity to compete in an entirely different field. Katie was selected to compete on season 2 of American Ninja Warrior Jr and told us, via Skype, a little about that experience.

Katie was here with us last summer as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s NM ambassador, who was sent to DC to advocate on The Hill on behalf of those living with diabetes. She is back to share a little about her upcoming appearance on American Ninja Warrior Jr, Season 2, where she was flown to Los Angeles to compete and film against some of the best youth athletes in the nation. It was an incredible experience as an athlete and climber from New Mexico.

You can catch Katie on American Ninja Warrior Jr. on May 15th, 4 PM MT.

