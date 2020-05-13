The OT Circus is connecting people through art

Connecting people through art, OT Circus is a place where local artists can go and showcase and sell their work. Recently, they made it their mission to create a platform for community artists to feel supported during the COVID-19 pandemic. We spoke with Victoria Van Dame, President of OT Circus, about their online auction that’s brought together a micro “covid economy.”

The OT Circus is a non-profit organization located in the the heart of downtown Albuquerque. Their mission is to aid in establishing wellness, increase function, and transform lives of individuals through occupational therapy and exercise in the most holistic, enjoyable, and highest sustainable way possible. The OT Circus is a pathway that was created to connect the occupational therapy profession with the community of Albuquerque to come together to create art, music, friendships.

The ABQ online auction is every Thursday at 4 PM MST – Sunday at 4 PM MST. You can go to their Facebook page for more information.

