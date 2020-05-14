May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Services wants you to know that there a lot of resources out there for you if you need help. Their mission is to improve behavioral health outcomes in Bernalillo County through innovative, cohesive, and measurable programs, treatment services and supports aimed at preventing the incidence of crisis and substance use disorder.

The three divisions of the Department of Behavioral Health Services are Behavioral Health, Substance Abuse, and Driving While Intoxicated.

Mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and wellbeing, and mental illnesses are common and treatable.

While 1 in 5 people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health.

It is important to recognize your emotions and own your feelings. Work to find the positive even when facing adversity or loss, reach out and try to connect with others, remove those people in your life who are bringing you down, and create health routines to take care of yourself.

One way to check in on yourself is to take a mental health screen at www.mhascreening.org. It’s a quick, free, and private way for someone to assess their mental health and recognize signs of mental health problems.

Like this: Like Loading...