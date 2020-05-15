Rhinestone Rambler highlights five local fashion & beauty brands still open online during COVID-19

Rhinestone Rambler is a fashion and travel blog with a heart for the American Southwest, created by Ashley Wagner. Now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of businesses were forced to close their brick and mortar stores for the time being. However, there are several local fashion and beauty brands that are still open for business online. We spoke with Ashley Wagner to highlight five local brands for us, and showcase some of their pieces.

With many years in the commercial photography industry, they bring knowledge and experience to every project. Their aim is to create stunning images that are fit for your purpose, whether it be brochures, print advertising, social media blasts, website content, or jewelry photography. They are based in Albuquerque and you can call them at (505) 268-4582 or email them at studioseven@msn.com.

At the Gertrude Zachary jewelry manufacturing facility in Downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, each piece is created through a collaborative process between the designers and the Native American silversmiths who make each piece by hand. Clients come from around the globe to purchase one-of-a-kind pieces created by the Gertrude Zachary artisans.

Fashionable and functional leather products inspired by the beauty of New Mexico and the southwest. They have an online store for you to shop.

The name SattvatA is a Sanskrit word that translates to “the pure essence of nature”. SattvatA Organics was created to make caring for self and family safe, simple, effective, and affordable. Their passion for developing natural products that are made with high-quality organic ingredients resulted in a realization that these products could be shared with others at prices that are far lower than traditionally found on the market. They take pride in choosing only the finest ingredients and grow many of their organic herbs ourselves. All of their products are handcrafted with love and care in small batches to ensure freshness and quality.

HYPERCLASH’s products feature rough, worn, and haphazard styling that represents an earthy and honest reflection of life. Sober and neutral base tones are accompanied by warm hues of orange and red, alongside deep, distressing grey. Rusticity is a big influence but in a more classic futuristic and contemporary context. Hard-wearing denim is widespread, setting a solid foundation for smarter and lighter items like HYPERCLASH to layer on top. Inspiration comes from technical drawings, sculpture, architecture, and the debris of western plains such as barren landscapes and texture.

