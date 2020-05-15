Support Local Spotlight highlights some tasty options during COVID-19

In these unprecedented times, so many local businesses are having to modify their normal practices to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Mexico Living will be highlighting local businesses during the course of the crisis.

Online ordering is available for pickup, or you can purchase to-go beers and food. For more information, just visit their website.

Online ordering available with free shipping on orders of $30 or more. You can use the code SPRING at checkout. Head to their website for more information.

Delivery is available through GrubHub or you can do takeout. Just visit their website for more information. You can visit their Facebook page.

They are open for business and ready to serve. Takeout available only for the Downtown and Uptown locations. Just head to their website for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...