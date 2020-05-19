A quick and easy salsa for your quarantined Memorial Day

This Memorial Day may be quite different from years past, but that doesn’t mean great food is off the menu. Smiths’ Chef Jeff shows us an easy and delicious salsa that packs flavor and fun for your quarantined holiday.
Shrimp Avocado Salsa
For the shrimp
- 1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
For the salsa
- 2 avocados, chopped
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, chopped
- 1 English cucumber, chopped
- 1 cup frozen or fresh sweet corn
- 1/4 cup red onion, chopped
For the dressing
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- Juice and zest of 1 lime
- 2 tsp garlic, minced
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
Categories: Community, Living Show