AFMX goes virtual in September

The 8th Annual Albuquerque Film & Music Experience (AFMX) goes virtual and will bring together A-list talent and online attendees from around the world to entertain and educate and provide a platform for filmmakers, musicians, and artists to share their creative expression. We spoke with Ivan Wiener, Executive Director of AFMX, about the changes being made this year and how you can take part in all the virtual festivities.

The Albuquerque Film & Music Experience welcomes you to purchase a Virtual Festival Pass that gives you access to an exciting lineup of films, panel discussions, Intimate Conversations with talent, and musical performances ALL from the comfort of your own home.

Whether tuning in on a phone, tablet, computer, or smart TV, AFMX 2020 promises an experience to remember with amazing programming, guests, and special events.

There is also an opportunity to an AFMX Gift Pass for the film and music lover in your family, middle school, high school and college students, healthcare providers, or first-responders. For many who need inspiration and support during a difficult time, this is a great gift.

$10.00 from each pass sold will be donated to the One Albuquerque Fund. The monies will be evenly split between four non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations in Albuquerque that serve filmmakers and musicians, students, and future generations.

