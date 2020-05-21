Duke City Repertory Theatre presents ‘No Holds Bard’

Theaters around the world are shuttered due to the coronavirus. However, in the absence of live performance, many producers are coming up with creative ways to still reach their audience, and that includes Albuquerque’s own Duke City Repertory Theatre.

Duke City Repertory Theatre is getting creative by presenting “No Holds Bard.” “No Holds Bard” is a collection of work inspired by the Bard himself, William Shakespeare. They put out the call to all of their amazing theatre friends all over the country to join them in creating Bard based content, with one condition: no regular old scenes or monologues. Anything else is up for grabs!

The results are everything you’ve come to expect from Duke City Repertory Theatre-hilarious, imaginative, and unexpected! You can join them on social media on Fridays to see Shakespeare’s work done in a way that would make Will himself blush, or roll his eyes.

Like this: Like Loading...