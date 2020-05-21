Voting in the 2020 Primary: Absentee & Early Voting

Make your voice heard. Early voting for the 2020 primary election is already underway at 17 locations in Bernalillo County. As we continue to combat COVID-19 in our state, things, of course, will look a little different this year at the polls. We spoke with Linda Stover, Bernalillo County Clerk, about the 2020 primary election, the changes that we will see this year, and why it’s incredibly crucial to vote whether you go in-person, or you do it from home.

Absentee Voting

During this pandemic, voting absentee remains the best option for voting in the 2020 primary election. The New Mexico Secretary of State has mailed absentee ballot applications to all registered major party voters in New Mexico who had not already requested one. Those applications have started to arrive. Please watch for the application, complete it immediately and return it in the postage-paid envelope provided. If you requested your absentee ballot online and have not received it, check the status here. If you have an NM driver’s license and have not received an application by May 16, please request one here. If you don’t have a New Mexico driver’s license click here for other options.

Absentee Voting is ongoing. Deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 28, 2020. Completed absentee ballot must arrive by mail or be hand delivered to a voting convenience center by 7 p.m. on June 2, 2020.

Early Voting

In Bernalillo County, 17 Early Voting Convenience Centers will be open May 16-30, 2020. Most are open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In accordance with state law and a public health emergency order designed to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person voting, there are fewer early voting centers, fewer poll workers, and fewer voters allowed inside each location at the same time. Poll workers are wearing personal protective equipment and the Clerk requests that all voters wear a face covering or mask. The aforementioned changes are expected to slow down the in-person voting process. Voters are therefore urged to make a deliberate plan to vote early and avoid a last-minute rush to the polls.

