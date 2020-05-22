Convoy of Hope working with partners to give away thousands of pounds of groceries to families in need

Bringing hope and compassion to the community of Albuquerque is important during these challenging times. Convoy of Hope, along with several other organizations, are teaming up to give away 40,000 pounds of fresh dairy, produce, and household supplies to families in need.

On Saturday, May 23, Convoy of Hope is holding a free, drive-thru event at Harvest Fellowship at 5331 Montaño Rd NW from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The goal will be to serve up to 600 families with groceries and other supplies. Jason Dickenson from the organization says support from the community has been great. “Yesterday we were able to add 1,200 loaves of bread so we’ll be able to give families two loaves of bread,” Dickenson said.

Anyone who needs help can come and receive a box of food Saturday, no ID is required. People who would like to donate to Convoy of Hope can text the word “HOPE” to 844-900-0198.

Like this: Like Loading...