Hispano Chamber of Commerce’s “Ready to Open” initiative offers the tools for businesses to open back up

Life as we know it has been put on hold the last two months because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel as New Mexico looks to start re-opening the state come June 1.

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has started the #readytoopen and #opentogether initiatives to help aid local businesses in making a smooth transition back to being open. “It’s literally about businesses, what they need, just a couple of small bullet points to get them ready to go,” says Shannon Jacques of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation.

