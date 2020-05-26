Eloping is COVID-19 friendly with DASH Pop Shop

Unfortunately for some, COVID-19 has put a damper on the summer wedding season with hundreds of weddings either getting canceled or postponed. However, DASH Pop Shop wants you to know that you can keep that original date with them. We spoke with Danielle Garciduenas, co-owner of DASH Pop Shop, about how they’ve made eloping COVID-19 friendly.

DASH Pop Shop knows a lot of you have had to cancel your weddings and are out some money, and they feel your pain! Right now, they are offering 20% off their elopement packages to those of you who have canceled 2020 weddings. Plus they are also offering a 20% discount for all first responders! By the nature of elopements and micro-adventure weddings, you are already bypassing the large group bans. Let’s keep your original date and say “I do” and plan the most epic party to celebrate it when we all come out of this.

Let DASH Pop Shop put your mind at ease as they pair together with the perfect venue, officiant, photographer, bouquet, and most delicious cake (or donuts) around for your special day. Your dream wedding can be a one-stop-shop, making getting married effortlessly. They will make your day a celebration filled with unforgettable memories alongside a few of your closest friends and family.

DASH specializes in elopements and vow renewals. They offer the expertise to craft personalized ceremonies that reflect your wishes. Their officiants will do their utmost to make you feel at ease as they oversee the ceremony you have always dreamed of. All that is required of you is to relax and say ‘I do.’

In addition to their officiant services, DASH offers professional photography, seasonal floral bouquet, matching boutineer, and mini reception. Fitted with lights and music, their reception cart can carry your wedding cake in charming fashion, lending a lighthearted tone to your celebration.

Like this: Like Loading...