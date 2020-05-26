Michaels Arts and Crafts asks you to nominate a local making a difference

Honoring those that are going above and beyond for the greater good. Do you know someone local who is making a difference during COVID-19? If so, Michaels Arts and Crafts wants to recognize them for all the work that they are doing. We spoke with Wendy Morell and Stacy Lazzara, two difference-makers, about what they are doing, as well as how you can nominate a difference-maker today.

After seeing posts and stories of hundreds of Americans using their creativity to give back, and learning that almost three-quarters of their customer network was interested in making supplies to help, Michaels is set-out to celebrate these makers and encourage others to join by sharing the stories of those who are giving back.

Stacy Lazzara, lives in South Elgin, IL with her husband, Mark, and their two daughters, Ashlyn, 7, and Averie, 4. She’s a stay-at-home-mom and part-time marketing executive who tapped into her creative side when she started drawing breathtaking chalk landscapes for her daughters to interact with on her driveway. She was initially just looking to have a little fun outdoors to keep from going stir crazy inside during quarantine, but the response to her artwork was so overwhelmingly positive that Stacy has been inspired to make her creations an ongoing series. With no formal art training, Stacy hopes she inspires people to get creative with whatever they have on hand to create positive memories with their families, friends, and neighbors during this uncertain time. “I hope people take away from our story that no simple act of positivity is too small,” she says. “If we can all pitch in to make each other’s days a little brighter, the end result will be something really powerful.”

Wendy Morell, of Marco Island, FL, is a sewing enthusiast who is making a real difference through crafting. Wendy and her team of more than 100 volunteers are sewing thousands of hand-made protective masks for front line workers in their community in Marco Island, Florida. “I am so proud that we are able to help hospitals, the medical offices, nursing homes, essential workers and our residents in such a small and simple way that will hopefully make a great difference in the lives of our country, state, and community.”

Throughout May, anyone can nominate a Difference Maker by sharing their story on Facebook or Instagram and using the hashtag #differencemakers. Those selected will be featured on Michaels’s website as an inspiration to others.

Like this: Like Loading...