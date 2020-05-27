The PC Place is 2019’s Technology Business of the Year

Keeping New Mexicans safe while helping their business stay up and running. The PC Place is your one-stop-shop anytime you need something fixed or looked at. We spoke with Stephen Armijo, President & Owner of The PC Place, to get a business update, as well as being named the 2019 Technology Business of the Year by the Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

The PC Place’s mission is to sell, service, and upgrade computer equipment of high quality at reasonable prices. In addition, this company intends to maintain a superior and well-trained team of committed individuals with a positive and caring attitude. This group will utilize their creative ingenuity to solve problems and provide efficient solutions while establishing and maintaining lasting relationships with customers. With this combination, they believe they can provide quality products and services that the customer cannot get anywhere else.

Due to regulations and guidelines set by the state, they can only allow curbside pickup and drop off in order to comply with maximum gathering and social distancing orders. Furthermore, they are only open to serve you from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday, until further notice. The PC Place is handling most software repairs and upgrades remotely for a minimum charge of $75 plus tax. By utilizing remote software, they can assist with most software installations, e-mail setup, virus, and malware removal, printer setup, and performing a data backup to your backup drives.

In order to perform remote troubleshooting of your computer, you must have their PC Place Support Software installed on your PC. They install the PC Place Support Software on the machines of all of our customers, but if you do not have it for any reason, they have provided a link to download it. Simply click on the link to download the program, and follow the instructions to install it. For any further info, you can call them for more details at 505-293-1867.

