You can adopt your new furry friend online with Animal Humane New Mexico

Open for adoptions. The coronavirus pandemic put so many businesses on hold including Animal Humane New Mexico. However, as the state gets closer and closer to opening things back up, so are operations down at Animal Humane including adoptions, which you can now make via appointment only. We spoke with Madison Beets, Events & Promotions Coordinator of Animal Humane New Mexico, about their plans to reopen everything once they are given the green light.

Animal Humane is now open for adoptions by appointment only (there is no walk-through viewing of pets). You can apply to adopt using their online adoption applications. Applications are screened in the order they are received, and once your application is received, you will be contacted for a phone interview and appointment scheduling.

The Center, Animal Humane New Mexico’s Doggie Day Care, Training & Boarding facility has also resumed Day Play services Monday – Friday from 7 am – 12 pm & 1 pm – 6 pm. Day Care reservations must be made 24 hours in advance. All other services at this time are suspended until further notice.

Founded in 1965, Animal Humane New Mexico is the state’s leading private 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal welfare organization serving more than 10,000 homeless and at-risk dogs & cats each year. They never euthanize based on age or length of stay and since 2010, have re-homed 100% of healthy pets in their care. They support every companion animal at Animal Humane with outstanding veterinary, social and emotional care, and love.

As a private nonprofit shelter, they receive no city, state or federal funding; each dollar judiciously spent is earned or raised. They are nationally recognized as a top U.S. charity based on financial accountability, transparency, and administrative-to-program cost ratios.

