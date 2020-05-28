ABQ Neuroscience is conducting a new study enrolling adolescents with diabetes

Albuquerque Neuroscience is a family-owned business that contributes to the development of new treatments for psychiatric illnesses. For the last 30 years, they have conducted clinical trials in depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Right now, they are conducting a study of a device for continuously measuring blood sugar. During the study, they will compare blood sugar control using the standard finger-stick method to using the device. The device comes in the form of a patch that is worn on the upper arm. For this study, they are looking for participants ages 12 to 17 who have diabetes.

For more information, you can head to their website or call them at (505) 848-3773.

