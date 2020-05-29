Voting in the 2020 Primary: Early voting & Election Day

2020 has been a rollercoaster of a year, so far. So much has happened with coronavirus at the forefront. So how has the pandemic affected this year’s Primary Election that’s coming up? We spoke with Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover to get an overview of the 2020 Primary Election, how it will work this year, and what’s changed.

Early Voting

In-person early voting continues through Saturday, May 30th, from 10 AM – 7 PM. In Bernalillo County, 17 Early Voting Convenience Centers will be open.

In accordance with state law and a public health emergency order designed to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person voting, there are fewer early voting centers, fewer poll workers, and fewer voters allowed inside each location at the same time. Poll workers are wearing personal protective equipment and the Clerk requests that all voters wear a face covering or mask. The aforementioned changes are expected to slow down the in-person voting process. Voters are therefore urged to make a deliberate plan to vote early and avoid a last-minute rush to the polls.

Election Day Voting

In Bernalillo County, 61 Election Day Voting Convenience Centers will be open Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In accordance with state law and a public health emergency order designed to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person voting, there are fewer Election Day voting centers, fewer poll workers, and fewer voters allowed inside each location at the same time. Poll workers are wearing personal protective equipment and the Clerk requests that all voters wear a face covering or mask. The aforementioned changes are expected to slow down the in-person voting process. Voters are therefore urged to make a deliberate plan to vote early and avoid a last minute rush to the polls.

The County Clerk’s Office is responsible for a variety of government services, including voter registration, conducting elections, issuing marriage licenses and acting as the custodian of public record for Bernalillo County.

Like this: Like Loading...