Stressed over finances during COVID-19? Trost Financial Consulting can help you gain peace of mind

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused all sorts of uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of people. One thing many people are stressed about; financial concerns. We spoke with Greg Trost, President of Trost Financial Consulting, about the services they provide and how they can help you gain peace of mind when it comes to your current financial situation.

Trost Financial Consulting believes that financial prosperity is best paired with personal fulfillment and understand both can be challenging to achieve. Their distinct approach uses both financial and personal advising to help you strive toward holistic success. They’ll get to know your every hope, uncertainty, and preference so that they can support sound decisions-both with your money and in your every day life.

Greg has over 30 years in consulting with the last 19 in the financial services industry. The foundation of his practice has always been squarely on the client, with a holistic approach that is about understanding and working toward both personal and financial goals. Greg’s investment philosophy is focused on listening, which fosters outstanding, long-term relationships with clients. He also conducts retirement seminars to educate people on avoiding the pitfalls that can exist on the road to reaching their financial independence.

Like this: Like Loading...