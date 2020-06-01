The Spring 2020 Parade of Homes is going virtual

The Parade of Homes, which is put on by the Home Builders of Central New Mexico, is a showcase of new homes with both current design and product trends while capturing the best the local builders have to offer. This event will still go on as planned, while adapting to CDC guidelines, prioritizing the need for a safe and productive environment. We spoke with John Garcia, Executive VP of Home Builders of Central NM, to get a preview of what you can expect this year.

The Spring 2020 Parade of Homes will take place on June 5th – 7th & June 12th – 14th. The Parade will be starting at 11: AM and will run to 5:00 PM each day. Make sure to view all the gorgeous homes that Albuquerque and the surrounding areas have to offer! Due to COVID-19, they are adapting to the situation by having an additional “virtual tour” this year.

Like this: Like Loading...