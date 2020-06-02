Adam Oakey is a former MMA fighter, convicted felon now Albuquerque Attorney

From MMA fighter and convicted felon to attorney at law, Adam Oakey’s life has had so many twists and turns. We spoke with Adam to find out more about his life story, as well as the legal work he now does within the community.

Adam Oakey, New Mexico native, went to Anderson School of Business and graduated with honors. After graduating from Anderson, Adam went to the University of New Mexico’s School of Law. He graduated from there in 2017. After working at Bowles Law Firm, Adam decided to open his own practice in January of 2018.

Adam has done anything from DUI to 1st Degree Murder cases and is not afraid of any challenge, as you may know, if you know about his past Mixed Martial Arts Career. Adam was a champion in the cage and it now fighting for the people. He loves his city of Albuquerque and his state of New Mexico.

Adam also takes cases in Personal Injury as he likes helping those that are injured over negligence committed by corporations and or individuals. He takes special pride in batting insurance companies.

The Law Office of Adam Oakey does Family Law. His passion for families and children shows every day with his four children. Family is his focus in his life. He treats his clients and practice like his own family members.

