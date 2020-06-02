Vara Winery & Distillery hosts weekly digital concerts

Supporting local charities and musicians, VARA Winery & Distillery is hosting weekly digital concerts to do just that. We spoke with Vara Winery to get all the details.

At VARA, they love to support our local musicians and charities that are close to their hearts. Some of the acts they have had so far include Hillary Smith & Chris Dracup; Dos Gatos; Stephanie Quayle, Nashville recording artist benefiting Care Camps for children with pediatric cancer; Joe Daddy & Hoodoo Jeff; Jazz Brasilliero; and Oscar Butler.

They will continue to adapt to their environment with the hopes of seeing you all for live music again in their venue in the future! Until then, they are thrilled to be invited into your homes weekly for virtual concerts supporting our community.

“We’ve seen so many local businesses come together and make changes in the face of these challenges, adapting to serve you better,” said Doug Diefenthaler, VARA owner and COO/ExecVP. “At Vara Winery + Distillery our history is rooted right here in Albuquerque, and we are proud to be able to add our support to the growing list of businesses giving back.”

“No one told us when we opened our doors that we would be facing a situation like this. We couldn’t be more grateful and appreciative of your support, patronage, and of the loyalty and dedication of our customers and staff during these times” says Xavier Zamarripa, VARA owner & CEO/President. “This community, our community, is our sweetest reward and we’re diligently doing all we can to keep you and your family healthy. As a part of the Albuquerque and New Mexico community, we are all in this together.”

