Animal Humane New Mexico invites you to their ‘fur’-tual Feline Fiesta

At Animal Humane New Mexico their mission is to support and improve the lives of the state’s cats and dogs through sheltering, adoptions, humane education, and veterinary services. For the first time ever, they will be holding an Online Feline Fiesta! We spoke with Madison Beets, Events & Promotions Coordinator of Animal Humane New Mexico, to get more details on what this event is all about, and how you can virtually take part.

June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month and Animal Humane New Mexico is hosting their first-ever Online Feline Fiesta! This completely “fur”-tual three-day event will take place June 5th – 7th.

Come help them meet their fundraising goal of $1,000. For every individual who donates $10 or more, they will gift the donor a free, downloadable Creative Cat Coloring poster designed by artist and Adoption Adviser, Emily.

