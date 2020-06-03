Calvary, Sagebrush, Citizen Church are coming together for Community Drive-Thru for families

For more than 25 years Citizen Church, Sagebrush Church, and Calvary Church have helped to anchor the Community of Faith in Albuquerque. Now these three churches are coming together to bring much needed relief to families in Albuquerque. With the stay at home order, layoffs, and financial hardship, many families are struggling to make ends meet, and many families are experiencing food insecurity for the first time.

COVID-19 has had an enormous impact on all our families and it is Calvary Church’s hope by uniting together, they can mobilize more resources together than they could separately.

On June 20th, 2020, Citizen Church, Sagebrush Church, and Calvary Church are coming together with Convoy of Hope to provide 2,000 families with a week of non-perishable food, dairy products, and fresh produce. This will be a drive-thru event and families will be able to stay in their cars. Volunteers will load the food in the car for families, to continue to practice social distancing to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Traffic will begin to line up on Osuna Rd NE, and will continue the line to the North bound Pan American Freeway Frontage Road. There will also be an area for walk-ins to receive food.

