The ABQ Hispano Chamber of Commerce is supporting small business re-open

As New Mexico reopens, small businesses will need all the help that they can get. That’s why the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has partnered up with multiple corporations and organizations to help all small businesses get back to work.

Supporting Small Businesses Re-open Hispano Helps in collaboration with City Councilor Klarissa Pena’s Office and Sombra USA will be distributing 1000 tote bags containing masks, gloves, sanitizer, thermometer, and many more local products for SMALL business owners that need assistance.

NOTE: Business must have less than 5 employees.

Come by for our drive-thru style pick up location conveniently located at The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce – 1309 Fourth Street SW Albuquerque, NM 87102 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 4th. Must Register and bring proof of registration. You must also bring a business card with you to receive your tote. Supplies are limited to the first 1000 registrants.

Established in 1975 by 14 members of the Hispanic business community, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce (AHCC) is an organization focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in Albuquerque and throughout the state of New Mexico. Currently, the AHCC is a community of approximately 1,200 business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals committed to scaling small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation. The AHCC is the largest Hispanic chamber in the country and the largest chamber of commerce in New Mexico. Their membership is comprised of approximately 60% Hispanic-owned Businesses and 40% Non-Hispanic-Owned Businesses. While being a historically Hispanic-focused association, they are inclusive and proud to consider themselves the Small Business Chamber of not only Albuquerque but of the state of New Mexico.

