Building a Compromised Immune System to fight against COVID-19

As we continue to work our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing all of us are trying to do is maintain our health. We know that people who have compromised immune systems are more susceptible to the virus, but what if we told you there was a way to build up your immune system with diet? We spoke with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer, Healthcare Practitioner of Wise and Well, to find out how.
Foods to avoid
- Sugary Foods and Foods that turn into Sugar:
- Breads
- Pasta
- Cookies
- Crackers
- Juices
Foods to consume
- Vitamin C is the Silver Bullet and is the most potent antiviral compound
- Leafy Greens
- Cabbages Cruciferous Vegetables
- Turnips, Parsnips, Sweet Potatoes,
- Mushrooms
- Vitamin D3
- Olive Oil
- Exercise and Meditation
- Reduce Depression
Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness healthcare practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.
