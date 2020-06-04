Building a Compromised Immune System to fight against COVID-19

As we continue to work our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, one thing all of us are trying to do is maintain our health. We know that people who have compromised immune systems are more susceptible to the virus, but what if we told you there was a way to build up your immune system with diet? We spoke with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer, Healthcare Practitioner of Wise and Well, to find out how.

Foods to avoid

Sugary Foods and Foods that turn into Sugar: Breads Pasta Cookies Crackers Juices



Foods to consume

Vitamin C is the Silver Bullet and is the most potent antiviral compound

Leafy Greens

Cabbages Cruciferous Vegetables

Turnips, Parsnips, Sweet Potatoes,

Mushrooms

Vitamin D3

Olive Oil

Exercise and Meditation

Reduce Depression

Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer of Wise and Well is a community awareness healthcare practitioner who helps individuals with chronic pain and other ailments through natural elements designed to heal the body.

