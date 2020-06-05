Santo Niño Regional Catholic School discusses enrollment for the 2020-21 school year

Getting back to normal. That’s what the entire country is slowly trying to do after life was flipped upside down three months ago because of the coronavirus. So with that being said, one question that looms at large is this; will schools be back in session in the fall? We spoke with Robin Chavez, Principal of Santo Niño Regional Catholic School, about enrollment for the upcoming school year, as well as their hope for students getting back into the classroom.

Santo Niño Regional Catholic School is first and foremost a family. It is a family of students, teachers, administrators, staff, parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters. They are a family that is connected through their Faith in God. They are a school that believes in love, character, morality, and creation. They provide their students with the tools not only for far achieving academic growth, but also for spiritual and character development. They believe that nurturing both the mind and heart will provide their alums with the assurance of an education that places them on their own glorious path.

Part of their goal at Santo Niño is to provide their students with a balanced education. Their school is meant to create opportunities and inspiration. With this in mind, they have established a wonderful education in the arts. They offer library, art, music, 21st century, and physical education. Their team of essential educators specializes in their fields and creates learning environments that are exciting, active and most of all fun!

